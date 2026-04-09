Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Gafford will end up missing both halves of this back-to-back set due to a right shoulder impingement. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell are likely to handle the majority of the center minutes in Gafford's absence. His next chance to play will come Friday in San Antonio.
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