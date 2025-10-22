Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford will miss the regular-season opener due to a right ankle sprain that kept him out of preseason action. Dereck Lively should handle the bulk of the work at center in Gafford's absence, with Dwight Powell serving as the backup five. Gafford's next chance to play will be Friday's game against the Wizards.