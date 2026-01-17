default-cbs-image
Gafford is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz with a sprained right ankle, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After leaving Wednesday's loss to Denver, Gafford is now sidelined for a second straight contest. The Mavericks are expect to split the center minutes up between Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse on Saturday, putting both big men in the streaming mix in deeper fantasy settings.

