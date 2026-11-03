Gafford finished with 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 115-100 loss to the Kings.

Gafford has been a scoring machine lately, averaging 19.0 points over his last two outings. The 20 points marked a season-high for the 28-year-old through seven games, and he's now grabbed seven or more boards in five straight contests. Gafford tied Walter Clayton Jr. for the team lead in scoring with Kyrie Irving (rest) out and Cooper Flagg finishing 3-for-19 from the field in 40 minutes of play. Gafford offers a reliable fantasy floor and will continue to work as the primary big with Dereck Lively (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) both sidelined.