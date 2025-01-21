Gafford recorded 31 points (12-15 FG, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets.

Gafford dominated Monday's contest, putting forth his best outing of the season while leading all players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two Mavericks with 30 or more points in a double-double performance. Gafford set season-high marks in scoring, rebounds and blocks while surpassing the 30-point mark for the first time. He has now recorded a double-double on four occasions, doing so in two of his last three contests.