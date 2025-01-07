Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one block over eight minutes before exiting.

The Mavs should have a better idea of Gafford's timetable for a return after gauging how the ankle feels Tuesday morning. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell would continue to see more run in the frontcourt if Gafford is forced to miss additional time.