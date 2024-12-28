Gafford is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The Mavericks will deal with the absence of two regular starters, Luka Doncic (calf) and Dereck Lively (hip), meaning Gafford will step into the starting unit at center. Gafford is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game when deployed in a starting role this season.