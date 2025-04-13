Gafford will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Dereck Lively (ankle) unavailable, Gafford will slide into the starting lineup. It's unclear how many minutes Gafford will play Sunday, but as a starter this season (30 games), the big man has averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game.