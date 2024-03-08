Gafford will replace Dereck Lively in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford double-doubled in 21 minutes off the bench Tuesday, so things are trending in a positive direction. It's possible that his sudden uptick in minutes has been matchup-based related, as Dallas has been going up against more traditional frontcourts, but either way, Gafford is worth grabbing to see how much longer the good times last.