Gafford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Washington, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Gafford gets his first start with the Mavericks against his former team, four days after Washington traded him to Dallas. He is joined by fellow new addition P.J. Washington in the Mavericks' starting lineup Monday, with Derrick Jones and Maxi Kleber heading to the bench while Dereck Lively (nose) remains inactive.
