Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Sticking in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford is expected to sign a three-year contract extension worth approximately $60 million with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This new deal will keep Gafford in Dallas through the 2028-29 campaign. The big man put up solid numbers across the board during 2024-25, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 57 regular-season appearances (31 starts).
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Positive impact in loss•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Back to bench for Play-In•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Efficient in regular-season finale•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Cleared from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Not playing Saturday•