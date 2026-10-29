Gafford produced seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-96 victory over the Thunder.

The 11 boards led Dallas on the night, although Gafford didn't see enough offensive opportunities to produce his first double-double of the season. The 28-year-old center hasn't seen a significant increase in his workload to begin the season even with Dereck Lively (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) still waiting to make their 2026-27 debuts, and in 22.4 minutes over five games Gafford is averaging 6.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor. Wednesday's three-pointer was also the first of his career, on his second ever attempt from beyond the arc -- the other came back in 2021-22 with the Wizards.