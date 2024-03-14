Gafford posted 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over Golden State.

Gafford was efficient on both ends of the court, making each of his five field goal attempts, crashing the glass and helping defensively. Undoubtedly, the blocks tally stands out, and he ended just one shy of tying his career-high mark in that department. The efficiency also merits a mention, as he's now gone five straight games without missing a single field goal. He'll have a tough time extending that streak Thursday against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder.