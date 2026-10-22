Gafford totaled two points (0-1 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Rockets.

Gafford didn't offer much on the offensive end in Dallas' season-opening loss. However, the big man did record a game-high mark in blocks while chipping in a steal. He figures to operate as Dallas' starting center for now, though the eventual returns of Santi Aldama (knee) and Dereck Lively (foot) will likely eat into Gafford's playing time.

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