Gafford (ankle) closed with eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

After leaving the Mavericks' final game prior to the All-Star break Feb. 12 against the Lakers due to right ankle soreness, Gafford carried a questionable tag into Friday's contest but was cleared to play ahead of the opening tip. He came through with a serviceable two-way performance and is now averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest while appearing in each of the last 10 games. While his ceiling is limited, Gafford looks worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy leagues, specifically for managers looking for aid in the rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage categories.