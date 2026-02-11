Gafford provided four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Suns.

Since returning to the starting lineup Jan. 28, Gafford has failed to play 30-plus minutes in six of seven games, and he hasn't even reached 20 minutes in the last two. Despite that limited workload, the 27-year-old center remains a staunch rim defender, and over that seven-game stretch he's averaging 10.6 points, 7.3 boards, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes a contest.