Gafford will remain limited to around 15-to-18 minutes in Monday's game against Houston, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford played 17 minutes in Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons for his season debut, and fantasy managers should expect a similar workload Monday. Until his restrictions are loosened a bit further, Gafford's fantasy upside will remain capped.