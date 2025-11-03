Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: To remain limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford will remain limited to around 15-to-18 minutes in Monday's game against Houston, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford played 17 minutes in Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons for his season debut, and fantasy managers should expect a similar workload Monday. Until his restrictions are loosened a bit further, Gafford's fantasy upside will remain capped.
