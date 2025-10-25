Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Gafford is likely to miss his third consecutive game to start the season due to a sprained right ankle. If the big man remains sidelined, Dereck Lively and Dwight Powell are candidates for a bump in minutes.
