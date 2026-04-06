Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Gafford is expected to miss Tuesday's contest with a right shoulder impingement. His absence should lead to a significant role at center for Marvin Bagley, with Dwight Powell likely backing him up.
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