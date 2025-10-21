Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs.
Gafford is trending toward not playing the first game of the regular season as he continues to deal with an ankle issue. If he is ultimately ruled out, the team will likely lean heavily on Derrick Lively and Dwight Powell to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
