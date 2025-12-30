Gafford went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers with an undisclosed injury, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford checked out of the game with 9:08 remaining in the fourth and walked right past the bench and down the tunnel. It's unclear as to what might be ailing him, so he can be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update.