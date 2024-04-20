Gafford (elbow) is not in the official injury report and will be available with no limitations for Game 1 of the series against the Clippers on Sunday.

Gafford didn't play in the Mavericks' final game of the regular season since the coaching staff wanted to rest him before the start of the playoffs, but he shouldn't have any limitations for the series opener against the Clippers on Sunday. Expect him to handle his regular workload as Dallas' starting center, as he averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.