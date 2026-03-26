default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Portland.

This will be Gafford's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Monday's mathcup with Minnesota being the first of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he'll be able to return for that one. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell will help pick up the slack while Gafford is out.

More News