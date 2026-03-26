Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Portland.
This will be Gafford's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Monday's mathcup with Minnesota being the first of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he'll be able to return for that one. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell will help pick up the slack while Gafford is out.
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