default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Gafford, who entered Sunday's contest as doubtful while managing a sprained right ankle, will officially miss his third straight game to start the season. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against the Thunder, with Dereck Lively set to continue handling the bulk of the center minutes in Gafford's absence.

More News