Gafford (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls

Gafford will miss a fourth consecutive contest to end the season. The big man will finish the campaign with averages of 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists across 21.7 minutes per contest in 55 regular-season outings (44 starts). With Marvin Bagley (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (elbow) also ruled out, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are expected to handle the center minutes.