Gafford (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.
Gafford suffered a right knee sprain against Sacramento and will remain sidelined Wednesday. P.J. Washington and ad Kylor Kelley will likely receive the majority of Dallas' center minutes with Dereck Lively (ankle), Anthony Davis (thigh) and Dwight Powell (hip) all out. Gafford's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami.
