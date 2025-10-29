Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Gafford was doubtful, so it's not surprising to see him get ruled out. With Dereck Lively (knee) set to join him on the sidelines Wednesday evening, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis will get all the run they can handle.
