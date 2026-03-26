Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday. The 27-year-old center picked up a sprained right shoulder in the Mavericks' most recent game. With Gafford out of the picture Wednesday, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could see more playing time. Gafford's next chance to play will come Friday at Portland.