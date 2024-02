Exum (knee) will not play Monday versus Washington, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Exum has not taken the court since Jan. 26 due to right knee soreness, and he has logged just two appearances since Jan. 1 due to a combination of knee and heel injuries. Josh Green has logged a heavy workload in his stead, averaging 12.5 points in 32.1 minutes across his last 15 games.