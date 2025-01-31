Exum (wrist) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Pistons.

Exum will make his season debut Friday for the Mavericks after rehabbing from right wrist surgery. The veteran guard should give Dallas a much-needed boost off the bench, but he'll be limited to 15 minutes of action while he gets back up to speed after missing so much time, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. Last season, Exum averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.