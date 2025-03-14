Exum (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against Houston.

Exum is working through right hamstring tightness and will have his minutes restricted to 20-to-25 minutes Friday, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. Over his last 10 contests, Exum has averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.