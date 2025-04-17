Exum will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Kings, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Exum was a starter for the regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, but will be in the second unit against the Kings in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. The veteran guard came off the bench seven times for Dallas during the 2024-25 regular-season campaign and averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.