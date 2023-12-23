Exum (lower leg) isn't listed on the Mavericks injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Exum was sidelined Friday with a lower leg bruise, but he'll be back in action for the closing leg of the team's back-to-back set. While Luka Doncic (quadriceps) will also be active, Exum should remain in the starting lineup with Kyrie Irving (heel) and Josh Green (elbow) sidelined. Since joining the first unit on Dec. 6, Exum is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 31.0 minutes per game.