Exum (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Exum has missed nine straight games due to a right heel injury, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice and appears to be nearing a return to game action. Before the injury, Exum was playing arguably the best ball of his career, averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 29.7 minutes across 14 straight starts. It's unclear what type of role he'll occupy when he's cleared to suit up again, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him under a minute limit for at least a few games.