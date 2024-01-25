Exum (heel) produced six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 132-109 loss to the Suns.

Exum was back in action after missing nine straight games due to a plantar sprain in his right foot and was deployed with the second unit even though he had started in each of his previous 14 appearances. Though Exum emerged as a roster-worthy option in 12- and even some 10-team leagues while averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 29.7 minutes and shooting 60.8 percent from the field during his run as a starter, Dallas was without Kyrie Irving for all but three of those contests and without Luka Doncic for two of those games. Now that both Doncic and Irving are healthy, Exum's window for taking on meaningful usage and big minutes appears to have come to a close. Exum could have a chance to re-emerge as a starter at small forward once he's further removed from his heel injury, though Josh Green has performed well on the top unit in recent games and maintains the job for now.