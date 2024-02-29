Exum (knee) tallied four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 17 minutes Wednesday in the Mavericks' 136-125 win over the Raptors.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 26, Exum ranked eighth among Mavericks players in minutes, narrowly finishing ahead of Derrick Jones. Dallas was without Maxi Kleber (toe) on Wednesday, so Exum and Jones could both see their playing time get squeezed a bit Friday in Boston if the Mavericks are back to full strength. Exum likely won't warrant much consideration outside of deeper fantasy leagues if he remains stuck in a sub-20-minute role.