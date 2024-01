Exum (heel) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Boston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum has been sidelined since Jan. 3 due to a right plantar fascia sprain. He took part in portions of Friday's practice before going through Sunday's practice fully, so he appears to be on the cusp of a return. With the 28-year-old still looks unlikely to play Monday, a return to action Wednesday versus Phoenix may be realistic.