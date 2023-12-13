Exum recorded 26 points (8-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 victory over the Lakers.

Exum remained in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game Tuesday, and he topped 20 points for the second time in the last three matchups. While Exum could see his role decrease as some of his teammates get healthier, he's shot 63.9 percent from the floor over his last three appearances while averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game during that time, and his recent results may earn him sustained opportunities.