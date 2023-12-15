Exum amassed 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Exum has done a solid job replacing Kyrie Irving (heel) in the starting lineup, and while he has been limited to operate as an outside, spot-up shooter while Luka Doncic handles the offense, he's benefiting from the role and showing an accurate touch from beyond the arc. Exum has started in each of Dallas' last five games, a span in which he's averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 56.5 percent from three-point range.