Exum ended with 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 win over San Antonio.

The Mavericks didn't have problems topping the Spurs before Christmas, and Exum played a prominent role in the win due to his outstanding shooting. Exum has been excellent since being promoted to the starting unit on Dec. 6, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 64 percent from the field in that span. The shooting numbers are not going to remain in that level, but he remains an excellent scoring weapon alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt while Kyrie Irving (heel) remains out.