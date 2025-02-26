Exum exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum took an elbow to the face from an opposing player and stayed on the ground for an extended period before heading to the locker room. If the 29-year-old is unable to return, Naji Marshall and Max Christie will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.