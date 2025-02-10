Exum (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum popped up on Sunday's injury report due to left Achilles tightness, but the injury isn't severe enough for him to be held out of Monday's contest. In the five games since returning from a wrist injury, Exum has averaged 10.0 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 3.2 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 steals over 19.2 minutes per game.