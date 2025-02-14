Exum (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to left Achilles tightness. The 29-year-old has yet to surpass 21 minutes in a game since returning from a wrist injury Jan. 31. Exum will likely remain limited to around the 20-minute mark, even with Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (foot) and Caleb Martin (hip) sidelined, meaning Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy could see a bump in playing time.