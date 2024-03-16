Exum is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right plantar fascia sprain, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Exum started in Dallas' last contest with Luka Doncic (ankle) out. However, if Exum is unable to suit up Sunday, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could receive increased playing time.
