Exum (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Exum was deemed available for Dallas' game against the Lakers on Wednesday after missing the team's previous 11 outings due to a fractured left hand. However, Exum did not receive any playing time, which could also happen if he's upgraded to available against Toronto.
