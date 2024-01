Exum is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Utah due to a right heel contusion.

This is a new injury for Exum, but it appears that he'll be day-to-day. The Mavericks have also listed Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Kyrie Irving (heel) and Seth Curry (illness) as questionable. It's worth noting that coach Jason Kidd has previously said that he plans to keep Exum in the starting lineup when Irving is ready to return, so fantasy managers will want to stick with him.