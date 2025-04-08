Now Playing

Exum (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers.

Exum was diagnosed with a left-hand fracture and was set to be re-evaluated four weeks from March 15, but he has now received a questionable tag for Wednesday's contest. While it's unclear if the 29-year-old guard will be able to suit up before the end of the regular season, he appears to be progressing well in his recovery.

