Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd acknowledged after Friday's 133-96 loss to the Rockets that Exum will likely miss the rest of the season with a fractured left hand, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Kidd's comments indicate that Exum will most likely require surgery to address the injury, which he sustained in the second quarter of Friday's contest. Exum didn't make his 2024-25 debut until Jan. 31 after he fractured his right wrist in training camp and required surgery. The 29-year-old guard appeared in 18 games (12 starts) for Dallas this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes per contest while shooting 48 percent from the field. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.