Exum will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Fresh off a two-game absence for personal reasons, Exum will make his first start of 2023-24 on Wednesday. With the trio of Maxi Kleber (toe), Grant Williams (knee) and Josh Green (elbow) sidelined, Exum will slot in alongside Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones and Dereck Lively in the starting lineup. In his last 10 appearances, Exum is averaging 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 13.8 minutes.