Exum (wrist) remains listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Exum was tabbed for a three-month recovery period after undergoing right wrist surgery in early October, and the Mavs have not yet offered an update on his status. The veteran guard can be labeled doubtful ahead of game action until that happens, and he can be regarded as out indefinitely going forward. In Exum's absence, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy remain options for significant roles in Dallas' injury-riddled backcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Out long term after wrist surgery•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Sustains serious wrist injury•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Practices fully for Australia•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Leaning toward playing Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Held out against Spain•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Likely out Saturday•